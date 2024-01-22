AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rick Wakeman announces dates for his final solo tour

todayJanuary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Chipster PR

Rick Wakeman is ready to say goodbye to the road. The legendary Yes keyboardist just announced dates for what he says will be his final solo tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is promising fans a brand new show, which will have him performing highlights from his career with Yes and his solo work. He also plans to debut a brand new 30-minute instrumental piece, Yessonata, which turns themes and melodies from Yes’ music into a sonata. 

“I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday,” Wakeman, who turns 75 on May 18, shares, “but there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date.”

He adds, “I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day. I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion.”

The first leg of the tour is set to kick off March 19 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and wrap March 29 in Albany, New York. Ticket information and a complete list of dates can be found at rwcc.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%