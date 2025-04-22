Rick Wakeman announces dates for new Strictly Wakeman tour

Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rick Wakeman is set to launch a new tour in July that will have him teaming up with a female singer for the first time ever.

The Yes keyboardist, who wrapped his Final One Man Solo Tour on April 17, has announced dates for the new Strictly Wakeman tour. It features singer Hayley Sanderson, who is one of the lead vocalists on Strictly Come Dancing, the U.K.’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

The new tour consists of nine shows, kicking off July 18 in Richmond, Virginia, and wrapping July 31 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

While this may be Wakeman’s first tour with Hayley, they have worked together before. She’s performed with him at shows in the U.K. and South America, and she appears on Wakeman’s 2023 Live at the London Palladium box set. She also appears on his 2023 studio album A Gallery of The Imagination.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at rwcc.com.