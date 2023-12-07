AD
Rick Wakeman reliving 2023 London Palladium shows with new box set

todayDecember 7, 2023

Fragile Records/Esoteric Recordings

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is releasing a new live box set capturing his sold-out two-night stand at the London Palladium earlier this year. 

Live at the London Palladium 2023 features recordings of Wakeman’s February 22 and 23 concerts in their entirety. For the shows, Wakeman performed new arrangements of his classic tunes, backed by both the English Rock Ensemble and the English Chamber Choir. It includes performances of Wakeman’s solo work, as well as classic Yes tracks and the premiere of three-part “The Yes Suite,” a medley of themes taken from Yes music.

The set is broken down into four CDs centered around Wakeman’s solo albums: The Six Wives of Henry VIIIThe Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Journey to the Centre of the Earth and Classic Yes.

Live at the London Palladium 2023 will be released February 16 and is available for preorder now.

