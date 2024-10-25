Rick Wills & Al Greenwood on playing with Foreigner again: ‘Suddenly we’ve become legends’

L-R: Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Rick Wills/ courtesy of Disney+ and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foreigner opens their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian on Friday — and they just announced the band’s original members, and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Rick Wills and Al Greenwood would be joining them for the shows.

And Wills tells ABC Audio that fans could be seeing even more appearances in the future.

“The three of us have committed ourselves to be more involved with the current band for the next couple of years,” Wills shares, referring to himself, Greenwood and Lou Gramm. “If they want to say Foreigner with original and current members, we think this is the time to do it because we all feel alike about what we do.”

He adds, “They feel our involvement will help; because of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, suddenly we’ve become legends.”

Only Wills and Greenwood are committed to the residency, but Gramm is in talks to appear at some shows in 2026, a year that will mark a huge milestone for the band.

“We have a 50th anniversary coming up, so we’re doing some special projects for that,” Greenwood says. “So we’re aligning things to be synchronized when we have our 50th anniversary of the release of the first record.”

Foreigner was formed in New York City in 1976. The original lineup featured Mick Jones, Gramm, Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald. They released their self-titled debut in 1977, featuring the hit songs “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice.” Wills joined the band in 1978.

Foreigner’s residency at The Venetian runs until Nov. 9. They will then resume their Farewell tour on March 13 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.