Ride or Die: One of Madonna’s “oldest friends” joins her onstage in Italy

todayNovember 27, 2023

Courtesy Live Nation

Madonna has had many feuds with fellow celebs over the years, but one friend who’s always been by her side is actress Debi Mazar. So it’s no wonder that Madonna invited Debi to join her onstage over the weekend when her tour hit Milan, Italy.

Debi, who lives in Italy part time, joined Madonna during her Celebration Tour stop November 25. During the “Vogue” portion of the show, Debi served as a judge, holding up scorecards as Madonna’s dancers performed their sexy moves. 

Praising Debi as “one of my oldest friends,” Madonna joked that the Younger star “married some Italian dude and moved to Italy and she deserted me.”

Afterward, Debi, who’s known Madonna since 1978, posted on Instagram, “How much FUN! @madonna ! Thankyou for your beautiful words & having me come play on stage for ‘Vouge’. It was like old times!! This show is special to me,as it shows a journey that spans all the incredible years of Madonna’s career and of so many collective moments in our combined lives…”

“Decades of dance,music,creativity, travel, friendships,deaths, births, re-birth.. OMG Truly a Celebration!” she added. “You’re the Queen @madonna ! Ride or die per Sempre !”

Madonna’s tour hits North America on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

