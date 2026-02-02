Rifle Shines In Fort Worth

AD

Match Results

Team Smallbore (.22 Cal) Air Rifle Aggregate Schreiner 2143 2211 4354 SUNY Maritime 1979 1979

Leading the way for our team was Molly Mitchell, who posted a season best—and the top score in school history—with a 587 in Air Rifle. Additionally, Christian Nickerson and Isabella Evans were both named All-MAC Conference Shooters of the Week, reflecting the continued growth and competitiveness of the program.

Where We Stand This Season

#27 nationally among all NCAA rifle programs—encouraging progress in Year 2 of our transition from club to NCAA status.

in the preliminary conference championship rankings, which will lock us into the conference tournament. Molly Mitchell: 3rd in the conference (Air Rifle) and 2nd (Smallbore).

Looking Ahead

We begin a demanding stretch of three matches in three weeks, starting in El Paso on February 15, followed by Akron, Ohio vs. Mount Aloysius on February 21–22, and concluding with the Conference Championships on February 28–March 1.