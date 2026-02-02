AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Rifle Shines In Fort Worth

todayFebruary 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Match Results

Team

Smallbore (.22 Cal)

Air Rifle

Aggregate

Schreiner

2143

2211

4354

SUNY Maritime

1979

1979

Leading the way for our team was Molly Mitchell, who posted a season best—and the top score in school history—with a 587 in Air Rifle. Additionally, Christian Nickerson and Isabella Evans were both named All-MAC Conference Shooters of the Week, reflecting the continued growth and competitiveness of the program.

Where We Stand This Season

  • #27 nationally among all NCAA rifle programs—encouraging progress in Year 2 of our transition from club to NCAA status.
  • 4th seed in the preliminary conference championship rankings, which will lock us into the conference tournament.
  • Molly Mitchell: 3rd in the conference (Air Rifle) and 2nd (Smallbore).
  • Schreiner has two shooters ranked in the Top 15 conference individuals in both Smallbore and Air Rifle.

Looking Ahead

We begin a demanding stretch of three matches in three weeks, starting in El Paso on February 15, followed by Akron, Ohio vs. Mount Aloysius on February 21–22, and concluding with the Conference Championships on February 28–March 1.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%