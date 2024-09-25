AD
Buck Country Music News

Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour with a throwback twist

todaySeptember 25, 2024

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Riley Green has announced his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour.

Kicking off March 27 in British Columbia, the trek will hit Cincinnati, Detroit, Raleigh, New York, Boston and more before wrapping in Nampa, Idaho, on Aug. 23.

Ella Langley, whose hit with Riley, “You Look Like You Love Me,” is climbing up the country charts, will open for all shows, while Vincent Mason, Drake White, Jake Worthington, Lauren Watkins, Mike Ryan and more will join as rotating openers for various dates.

The “Different ‘Round Here” singer shared the news with fans on Wednesday with an action-packed parody video of the 1977 movie Smokey and the Bandit. Riley acts as Bandit while Ella rides shotgun as the runaway bride Carrie. 

Of his forthcoming headlining trek, Riley says, “I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan. For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”

Presale begins Wednesday before the general sale on Friday. For a full list of dates, visit Riley’s website.

Riley’s new album, Don’t Mind If I Do, arrives Oct. 18 and is available for presave now. Its lead single, “Damn Good Day to Leave,” is currently in the top 20 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

