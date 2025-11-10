AD
Riley Green books shows in Japan and Hawaii to play for US troops

todayNovember 10, 2025

Riley Green (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Riley Green is heading overseas in 2026 to play for U.S. troops.

His three military dates kick off March 9 at U.S. Navy Base Fleet Yokosuka in Kanagawa, Japan. On March 10, he continues on to nearby Naval Air Facility Atsugi. March 22 will find him in Hickman, Hawaii, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor.

Supporting the troops is a cause close to Riley’s heart: He’s singled out veterans-focused charities like Folds of Honor since establishing the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund in 2023, which is named after both his grandfathers.

Riley’s military trek comes shortly before he sets his Cowboy As It Gets Tour in motion April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

