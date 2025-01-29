Riley Green brings steamy ‘Worst Way’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Riley Green appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sing “Worst Way.”

Donning his signature cowboy hat, Riley sang the risqué tune: “I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin’ your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that’ll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let’s see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way.”

“Worst Way” will hit country radio in February as the follow-up single to “Damn Good Day to Leave.” Both tracks can be found on Riley’s seven-track project, Way Out Here, out now.

Riley’s Damn Country Music Tour kicks off March 27 in British Columbia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit rileygreenmusic.com.