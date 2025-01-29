AD
Buck Country Music News

Riley Green brings steamy ‘Worst Way’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

todayJanuary 29, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Riley Green appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sing “Worst Way.”

Donning his signature cowboy hat, Riley sang the risqué tune: “I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin’ your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that’ll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let’s see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way.”

“Worst Way” will hit country radio in February as the follow-up single to “Damn Good Day to Leave.” Both tracks can be found on Riley’s seven-track project, Way Out Here, out now.

Riley’s Damn Country Music Tour kicks off March 27 in British Columbia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

