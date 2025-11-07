AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green finds an ‘Ol’ Stray Dog’

todayNovember 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Riley Green’s “Ol’ Stray Dog” (Apple Music)

There’s a new Riley Green track out now, thanks to Apple Music’s new Lost & Found series. 

Apple Music unearths an uncut gem from a Nashville songwriter, then matches it with an artist who brings it to life.

In this case, the song is “Ol’ Stray Dog,” which was written by Jon Randall and Erik Dylan in January 2019. 

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Erik,” Riley says. “He knows my style of music, and ‘Ol’ Stray Dog’ was certainly one of those that was right up my alley. Lost & Found has given us another motivation to go find songs.”

As you might imagine, Riley’s version is a hit with both songwriters.

“Riley’s the guy on this,” Erik says. “He’s for sure the guy, he sounds like he wrote it, he sounds like he’s lived it.”

Jon agrees: “I absolutely love that Riley liked this song enough to try it on. I may be partial because I’m a fan, but I think it fits him like a glove. I sure am thankful that it landed in his world. I guess sometimes an old stray dog can find a home.”

You can check out both the demo and Riley’s version of “Ol’ Stray Dog” via Apple Music

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%