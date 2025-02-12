AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Riley Green gets steamy in ‘Worst Way’ video

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Riley Green has brought his risqué “Worst Way” to life with a music video.

Out now, the steamy visualizer captures the chemistry between Riley and his on-screen love interest — one so strong that making out passionately is almost inevitable.

“I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin’ your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that’ll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let’s see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way,” Riley sings in the chorus.

“Worst Way” is Riley’s follow-up single to “Damn Good Day to Leave.” 

To catch Riley on his upcoming Damn Country Music Tour, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

