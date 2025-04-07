AD
Buck Country Music News

Riley Green, HARDY and more set to play softball for Folds of Honor

todayApril 7, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Riley Green, HARDY, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard and comedian John Crist are among the first artists confirmed to play in this year’s Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game.

The fifth annual benefit will take place Monday, June 2, at First Horizon Park in Nashville, in the days leading up to CMA Fest. Proceeds go to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that gives scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled members of the military and first responders. 

Lee Greenwood‘s also set to sing his hit “God Bless the USA” during the seventh inning stretch. Tickets are on sale now, with more celebrity contenders to be announced soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

