AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green opens Nashville bar, announces new album

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

It’s a big ol’ week for Riley Green.

The “Different ‘Round Here” singer launched the grand opening of his Riley Green’s Duck Blind bar in Nashville on Tuesday, and surprised attendees and fans by announcing the Oct. 18 arrival of his new album, Don’t Mind If I Do.

“We couldn’t bring everyone out here to celebrate and not share more exciting news with you,” Riley said onstage. “My brand-new album, Don’t Mind If I Do, will be out Oct. 18. It feels fitting that it’s coming out on my birthday because this project feels very true to who I am, where I come from and what I’ve learned along the way.”

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!” he added.

The 18-track project will feature songs off Riley’s latest EP, Way Out Here, including his current single, “Damn Good Day to Leave.” Notably, Ella Langley  whose joint single with Riley, “You Look Like You Love Me,” is climbing the country charts — will reunite with him on the album’s title track. Luke Bryan‘s also on a song called “Reel Problems.”

Here’s the full track list for Don’t Mind If I Do:
“That’s a Mistake”
“Change My Mind”
“Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)”
“Turnin’ Dirt”
“Jesus Saves”
“Too Early to Drink”
“Pick a Place”
“Way Out Here”
“Waitin’ All Day”
“Chip Off the Ol’ Block”
“Alcohol Of Fame”
“Rather Be”
“Good Morning From Mexico”
“Torn”
“Damn Good Day to Leave”
“Looking Back on This”
“Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)”
“Worst Way”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%