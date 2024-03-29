AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green previews upcoming EP with “Worst Way”

todayMarch 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Riley Green‘s Way Out Here EP doesn’t arrive until April 12, but you won’t have to wait anymore to hear its closing track, “Worst Way.”

Out now, the self-penned “Worst Way” is a romantic ode that narrates Riley’s desire to cozy up with his lover.

“I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin’ your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that’ll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let’s see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way,” Riley sings in the titillating chorus.

Apart from “Worst Way,” the Alabama native’s previewed the EP with its title track.

Riley’s Way Out Here EP is available for presave now.

Here’s the Way Out Here EP track list:

“Jesus Saves”
“Way Out Here”
“Atlantic City”
“Good Morning from Mexico”
“Damn Good Day to Leave”
“Pick a Place”
“Worst Way”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%