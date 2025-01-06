Riley Green steps on a nail, ends up in ER

Riley Green spent part of the first weekend of 2025 in the emergency room.

The “Worst Way” singer shared with fans on Sunday that he was in the ER after accidentally stepping on a nail while hunting.

“At the emergency room ’cause I stepped on a nail, impaled by foot. And when I took my boot off, corn fell all over the floor,” Riley laughs in an Instagram Story. “The lady came in here wanting to know where all the corn came from. It’s from my boot.”

“You don’t want me to take this other one off either,” he continues with a chuckle. “It’s real-world problems.”

The next story was a photo of Riley’s feet, which he took while lying on the hospital bed, soundtracked to Disturbed‘s “Down with the Sickness.”

Don’t worry, Riley won’t be down for too long. When asked how quickly he can “be back in the deer woods hunting,” Riley’s doctor said, “You can go back hunting whenever.”

Riley’s headlining Damn Country Music kicks off March 27 in British Columbia. You can find tickets now at rileygreenmusic.com.