AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green’s dropping “Rather Be” on Friday

todayJuly 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Riley Green is dropping a new track, “Rather Be,” on Friday.

The “Different ‘Round Here” singer shared the news with fans on social media alongside a clip of the uptempo tune.

“When I hear you ditching me/ It makes me think of all the places I’d rather be,” Riley sings in the drum-heavy snippet.

You can presave “Rather Be” now to hear the full song when it arrives.

Riley’s latest project is the seven-track Way Out Here, which was preceded by 2023’s full-length album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo. His current single, “Damn Good Day to Leave,” is approaching the top 25 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%