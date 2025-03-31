Riley Green’s got hits & the plaques to prove it

Disney/Randy Holmes

Riley Green‘s probably needing some wall space in the “Worst Way,” after picking up his latest Gold and Platinum certifications.

His current top-20 hit, “Worst Way,” recently hit the Platinum milestone. The title track of his latest album, “Don’t Mind If I Do” (featuring Ella Langley), went Gold. Riley wrote both tunes by himself.

The five-time ACM nominee just kicked off his Damn Country Tour in Canada, before making his way back to the U.S. May 1.

Here’s a look at Riley’s previous certifications:

Platinum

“I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (3x)

“There Was This Girl” (2x)

“Different ‘Round Here” (with Luke Combs)

“Georgia Time”

“When She Comes Home Tonight”

“you look like you love me” (with Ella Langley)

Gold

“Bury Me In Dixie”

“Get That Man A Beer”

“Hell Of A Way To Go”

“If It Wasn’t For Trucks”