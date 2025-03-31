AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green’s got hits & the plaques to prove it

todayMarch 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Riley Green‘s probably needing some wall space in the “Worst Way,” after picking up his latest Gold and Platinum certifications. 

His current top-20 hit, “Worst Way,” recently hit the Platinum milestone. The title track of his latest album, “Don’t Mind If I Do” (featuring Ella Langley), went Gold. Riley wrote both tunes by himself.

The five-time ACM nominee just kicked off his Damn Country Tour in Canada, before making his way back to the U.S. May 1.

Here’s a look at Riley’s previous certifications:

Platinum
“I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (3x)
“There Was This Girl” (2x)
“Different ‘Round Here” (with Luke Combs)
“Georgia Time” 
“When She Comes Home Tonight”
“you look like you love me” (with Ella Langley)

Gold 
“Bury Me In Dixie” 
“Get That Man A Beer” 
“Hell Of A Way To Go”
“If It Wasn’t For Trucks”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%