AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Riley Green’s keeping it real heading into Country Music’s Biggest Night

todayNovember 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Riley Green (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

Even though Riley Green‘s nominated for four trophies and he’s set to perform during the CMA Awards Wednesday, he confesses he still feels a little like an outsider at Country Music’s Biggest Night.

“It’s never something that you really expect,” he says of the attention. “I always think about things as just a fan of country music because it’s not too long ago that I was, you know.”

“And you see the names that are mentioned in winnin’ these awards and being nominated, and then to get kinda thrown in with that is always a big deal,” he adds. “[I’m] excited to have it listed up there with all these other great songs and collaborations.”

Riley’s up for single, song and music video of the year for “you look like you love me” with Ella Langley and musical event for “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Ella. 

He’s also set to perform his #1 “Worst Way.” 

In 2024, Riley and Ella both won their first CMAs for musical event for “you look like you love me.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%