Buck Country Music News

Riley Green’s mom can handle it when his female fans behave in the ‘Worst Way’

todayMay 6, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Sure, it’d be great if your son was a chart-topping, award-winning country star. But there is a downside, which Riley Green‘s mother has had to come to grips with: all the female fans who are interested in him romantically.

“My mom has an Instagram, unfortunately, so she sees things that are mentioned. I think she gets some messages — she told me she got some applications for daughter-in-law sent to her in DMs,” Riley reveals.

However, he notes that his mother just thinks it’s funny — well, most of it, anyway.

“You know, I’m sure there’s some things she has to kinda look away from every once in a while, like bras goin’ [up] on the stage, or whatever it is,” Riley says. “She’s got a really good outlook on it.”

Riley says he and his mom both realize that, as he puts it, “Some of what we do out here is not reality, and people on the internet and things they say, is a lot of times just people being funny.”

“So, she has a good sense of humor with it and doesn’t let it affect her too much.”

Riley doesn’t have a show booked for Mother’s Day, so maybe he’ll get to see his mom and show off his new ACM hardware. Ahead of the ACM Awards on Thursday, he and Ella Langley won the award for visual media of the year for “you look like you love me.” He and Ella are also up for single, song and music event of the year for their hit duet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

