Riley Keough says she wants her kids to ‘find joy’ in simple things

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday, the actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.

“I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time,” Keough told host Alex Cooper. “For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you’re used to so much, it’s hard to find joy in simple things.”

“I really want my children to be able to find joy … just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she said.

The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom “changed” when Presley “fell into her addiction.”

“There was a certain point, probably in my mid 20s, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates,” Keough said.

As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, whom she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn’t want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.

“I really am going to try my best,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s just inevitable, but as a parent, I don’t ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?”

“I don’t want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility,” she added.