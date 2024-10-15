AD
Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr appears to tease upcoming country album

todayOctober 15, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Looks like Ringo Starr may be getting ready to finally release his long-talked-about country album. 

The Beatles drummer just shared a new picture on Instagram that shows him wearing a cowboy hat, with many fans in the comments speculating that it’s a tease for the country album. 

Ringo initially revealed that he was working on a country record back in May. He later shared that he was working with T. Bone Burnett on the project, telling USA Today in an interview that it wouldn’t be released until October, at least.”

The country album will be a follow-up to Ringo’s latest EP, Crooked Boy, which was released in April. That album was produced by Linda Perry, who previously worked with Ringo on two of his earlier EPs, writing “Coming Undone” for Change the World and “Everyone and Everything” for EP3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

