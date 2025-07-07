Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday with annual Peace & Love celebration

AD

Ringo Starr celebrated his 85th birthday Monday with his annual Peace & Love celebration in Los Angeles.

Ringo was joined by a whole host of stars, including his brother-in-law and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, members of his All-Starr Band, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Linda Perry, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Diane Warren and Richard Marx.

In addition to performances by Browne, Lucius and others, the event included Ringo’s annual 12 p.m. PT wish of peace and love, with the message beamed from mission control in Houston to the International Space Station.

Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian also declared July 7, 2025, Ringo Starr Day in Beverly Hills.

“Ringo today we celebrate you, your music, your spirit and your message of peace and love that echoes far beyond the stage, and today, quite literally into space,” she said. “In a world that feels so divided, how beautiful that we can come together right now to celebrate peace, love and Ringo Starr.”

In accepting the honor, the Beatles legend said, “You know I lived in Admiral Grove in Liverpool, you couldn’t dream of ending up here. … I did end up in a good band, though.”

“I love it here. I love the people. I love the attitude and the peace and love that’s shown in this state is incredible,” he noted.

And speaking of Ringo’s birthday, Paul McCartney took to social media with a birthday message for his Beatles bandmate.

“A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard),” he wrote next to a throwback photo of them together. “I hope you have a wonderful day full of love.”