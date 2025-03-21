Ringo Starr did not expect The Beatles to win a Grammy this year

Disney/Randy Holmes

Back in February, The Beatles won a Grammy for best rock performance for their single “Now and Then.” And the win was a very special one for Ringo Starr.

“I didn’t expect to win, but it was great,” Ringo tells People. “It just felt like John (Lennon) was with us.”

The win came 55 years after The Beatles broke up. It marked the band’s first Grammy win since 1997, when “Free As A Bird,” from Anthology 1, took home the Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Released in November 2023, “Now and Then” featured vocals Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with new recordings from Ringo and Paul McCartney, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the ’90s during the sessions for the Anthology series.

The song, said to be the final Beatles tune, debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at #1 in the U.K.