Ringo Starr reacts to The Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’ Grammy win

The Beatles picked up another Grammy Award Sunday night, with their final song “Now And Then” winning best rock performance. Neither Paul McCartney nor Ringo Starr were on hand to accept the award in person, but now Ringo has reacted to their latest honor.

“Wow, another Grammy. Well, done everybody,” he shared on Instagram, next to a photo of him giving the peace sign. “I send you peace and love. That’s right the beat goes on. thanks, peace and love Ringo.”

So far McCartney has not commented on the win.

The win was The Beatles’ eighth Grammy Award and their first in 28 years. Their last wins came in 1997 when they won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals; best music video, short form for “Free As A Bird”; and best music video, long form for The Beatles Anthology.

They were also honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

While The Beatles did win best rock performance, they lost in the major category, record of the year. That honor went to Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us.”