Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr releases “February Sky” from upcoming EP ‘Crooked Boy’

todayApril 12, 2024

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr has shared a new song, “February Sky,” the first single off his upcoming EP, Crooked Boy.

Crooked Boy features four original tracks, written and produced by Linda Perry. Perry previously worked with Ringo on two of his earlier EPs, writing “Coming Undone” for Change the World and “Everyone and Everything” for EP3.

“Linda made me a great EP – she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals,” Ringo shares. “’February Sky’ is great – very moody – but since Linda wrote these specifically for me – it of course has to have a positive peace & love element.”

You can listen to “February Sky” now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Crooked Boy is being released on limited-edition marble vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20. That will be followed by a digital release on April 26, with the black vinyl and CD versions dropping May 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

