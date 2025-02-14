AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr special, ‘Ringo & Friends at the Ryman’, to premiere in March

todayFebruary 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Tibrina Hobson/CBS

Back in January Ringo Starr headlined two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, joined by a lineup of all-star guests. Soon folks at home are going to get to see what went down.

The previously announced Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special will debut March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Taped on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, the special has Ringo performing with such artists as Sheryl Crow, Jack White, Brenda Lee, Mickey Guyton, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Emmylou Harris, The War and Treaty and more.

The special will include performances of Beatles classics, Ringo solo hits and songs from Ringo’s recently released country album, Look Up, which was produced by T Bone Burnett. It will also include Ringo discussing the influence country music has had on his life and career, with the guests also sharing stories of how Ringo has influenced their music.

“It is always a thrill to play the Ryman and this time we are going country!” Ringo shared. “T Bone has put together a great show. It was two nights of peace, love and country music.”

The special also featured an all-star performance of the Beatles classic “With A Little Help From My Friends,” with proceeds from the song benefiting California wildfire relief efforts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%