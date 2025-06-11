RIP Brian Wilson: Ten of The Beach Boys’ most memorable musical moments

AD

The Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson has died at age 82. The Beach Boys are known for their hit singles, but also for one particular album – 1966’s Pet Sounds – which changed music forever. Composed almost single-handedly by Wilson, it marked the first time a pop-rock group had expanded its sound beyond the standard guitar/drums/bass configuration into something so complex that it was impossible to reproduce live.

Giles Martin, who remixed Pet Sounds in Dolby Atmos in 2023, told ABC Audio, it “used a combination of instruments that had never been heard before. Anywhere! And anywhere since, as well, by the way.”

The Beatles certainly took notice: After hearing Pet Sounds, they went on to make Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. As Martin explained, “I think what happened … is that they were like, ‘Oh, if The Beach Boys can do that, we’re the Beatles, we can certainly do that.’”

Here are 10 more great Beach Boys musical moments from the mind of Brian Wilson and a variety of co-writers, including Mike Love, Tony Asher and Van Dyke Parks:

“Good Vibrations” (Wilson/Love, 1966): One of the most important popular songs in music history and, at the time, the most expensive single ever recorded. A pioneering example of what would eventually be known as “psychedelic” rock or pop, it was the band’s third #1 single.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (Wilson/Love/Asher, 1966) and “God Only Knows” (Wilson/Asher, 1966): Two Pet Sounds highlights, with the former featuring envelope-pushing instrumentation and production, and the latter, a deceptively complex harmonic structure, as well as lyrics that were, at that point, taboo for a pop song. “God Only Knows” was chosen by Paul McCartney as his favorite song of all time.

“California Girls” (Wilson/Love, 1965): Partly inspired by the Beach Boys’ world travels and Brian Wilson’s first acid trip, it peaked at #3 and went on to inspire other songs, including The Beatles’ “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.”

“Fun, Fun, Fun” (Wilson/Love, 1964): Possibly inspired by the Beach Boys overhearing the daughter of a Salt Lake City radio station owner complaining that she’d gotten her driving privileges revoked after lying about where she was taking her father’s car, it peaked at #5.

“I Get Around” (Wilson/Love, 1964): The Beach Boys’ first U.S. #1 hit, Mike Love said it was inspired in part by the group’s newfound fame and their yearning for something more.

“Don’t Worry Baby” (Wilson/Roger Christian, 1964): The B-side of “I Get Around,” it was inspired by The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” and originally offered to that group, only to be rejected by producer Phil Spector. It features what’s considered one of Brian Wilson’s best vocal performances.

“Help Me, Rhonda” (Wilson/Love, 1965): Featuring a rare-for-the-time Al Jardine lead vocal, it was The Beach Boys’ second U.S. #1 hit and knocked The Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride” out of the top spot.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” (Wilson/Chuck Berry, 1963): A rewrite of Chuck Berry’s “Sweet Little Sixteen,” it reached #2, cemented the so-called “California sound” and helped define what’s been called the “California myth.”

“Sail On Sailor” (Wilson/Tandyn Almer/Parks/Ray Kennedy/Jack Rieley, 1973): Brian Wilson stated that he “never liked” the song, a track from the band’s album Holland with vocals by Blondie Chaplin. But despite only reaching #79, it was one of the only Beach Boys songs to get airplay on FM rock radio.