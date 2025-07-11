AD
Rob Thomas announces sixth solo album, ‘All Night Days’

July 11, 2025

Universal Records

Rob Thomas has a new solo album on the way.

The Matchbox Twenty frontman announced his sixth solo effort, All Night Days, and released two new tracks off the album Friday. The lead single “Hard to Be Happy” and the acoustic B-side “Thrill Me” are both out now.

Of “Hard to Be Happy,” Rob says, “The song itself is very no-filler. It shows, ‘It’s alright to be unhappy,’ but it’s wrapped up in a happy tune. The message is, ‘I’m going to be fine, but leave me alone for this second!’”

All Night Days will be released Sept. 5, marking Rob’s first release on Universal Records.

“I hope you see yourself in my music,” Rob says of the album. “The great songs I listen to are the ones where I’m the hero of the story in my head, even if I don’t know the writer. There are a lot of ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘Sunday Morning’ songs on All Night Days. Maybe one of these tunes becomes a part of your life.”

He’ll embark on a headlining tour of the U.S., Australia and New Zealand in support of the album, kicking off Aug. 1 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

