Rob Thomas, Carlos Santana, Barry Manilow & more playing Carnegie Hall in honor of Clive Davis

The New York Pops orchestra will honor legendary record executive Clive Davis at its 41st Birthday Gala in April, and many of the artists who’ve worked with Davis over the years will gather to perform at the event at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

“Smooth” collaborators Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana are on the bill, as are Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, Toni Braxton, Melissa Manchester, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Kenny G, John Mellencamp, Babyface and even “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker Jr.

The concert takes place on April 29, with proceeds going to support the orchestra and its music education programs. You can get tickets via CarnegieHall.org or by calling 212-247-7800.

Over his more than 50-year career, Davis worked at Columbia Records, founded Arista Records and later formed the influential LaFace Records, Bad Boy Records and J Records. He’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won four Grammys, plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to the artists who are performing at the concert, the musicians Davis worked with range from Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith, to Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5 and Aretha Franklin. He also launched the careers of the first six American Idol winners.