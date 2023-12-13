Robbie Robertson & Lenny Kravitz earn Critics Choice Awards nominations

Disney/Randy Holmes

Robbie Robertson and Lenny Kravitz are among the nominees for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Robertson, who passed away in August, earned a nod in the Best Score category for his work on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. He’ll compete with scores from Barbie, Poor Things, Society of the Snow, Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

Kravitz earned a nod in the Best Song category for “Rustin,” from the movie of the same name. The tune will compete against “Wish,” from the animated movie Wish, and three songs from Barbie: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For”; “I’m Just Ken,” which features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar; and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night.”

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air January 14 on The CW.