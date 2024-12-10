Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller in talks to return for new ‘Meet the Parents’ film: Report

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It seems there’s more of the family left to meet.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Tanner are in talks to return for another movie in the Meet the Parents series, Deadline reports.

There are no plot details for the new film, which is being developed for Universal Pictures, but John Hamburg is set to write the screenplay. Hamburg wrote all three of the franchise’s films and produced Little Fockers. No director has been slated to helm it as of yet.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce the film through Tribeca Productions, as will Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films.

The original Meet the Parents film was released in 2000, when it grossed more than $330 million worldwide and was the seventh-highest-grossing film globally that year.

Its sequel, Meet the Fockers, was released in 2004, while the third film in the franchise, Little Fockers, was released in 2010. As a whole, the franchise has generated over $1.13 billion.