Entertainment News

Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’

todayMay 5, 2025

Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

