Entertainment News

Robert De Niro opens up about “adorable” new baby Gia

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Apple TV+

Robert De Niro is opening up about being a dad of seven.

The 80-year-old actor, who is People‘s February cover star, spoke to the outlet about welcoming his youngest child, 10-month-old daughter Gia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, last year.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” he told the magazine. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

De Niro said his other children — up to his eldest child, daughter Drena, 56 — “all get a big kick out of” Gia.

“The grandkids even. She’s their aunt — [and] they’re about to be teenagers!” he added.

De Niro said the fact that his entire family can all come together “is everything” to him.

This awards season, the two-time Oscar winner is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as William “King” Hale in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Of his 50-year collaboration with Scorsese, who first directed him in 1973’s Mean Streets, De Niro said he’s “lucky” to have forged that relationship.

“He allows people to do what they can do best and then he’ll direct from there,” De Niro said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

