AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Robert De Niro says Donald Trump is “another form of terrorism”

todayMay 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While promoting the 2024 Tribeca Festival on Tuesday, Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro expressed his thoughts on former President Donald Trump.

“I’m a New Yorker. I’ve been here my whole life and, yeah, I think that we’re facing another form of terrorism with Donald Trump,” De Niro told ABC Audio.

“And we might be celebrating in a few years when he hopefully is gone. You know, whatever that’ll be commemorating – his final, whatever you want to call it – being out of the picture. It’s appalling,” De Niro continued.

Earlier the same day, the campaign for President Joe Biden dispatched De Niro and Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, two former police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to speak outside of Trump’s hush money trial.

The three men spoke to reporters near the courthouse in Manhattan, where they argued the threat Trump poses to the country.

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world,” De Niro said.

At a press conference following the Biden campaign’s, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller shot back, saying the best the Biden campaign could do in attacking Trump was to “roll out a washed-up actor.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%