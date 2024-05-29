Robert De Niro says Donald Trump is “another form of terrorism”

Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While promoting the 2024 Tribeca Festival on Tuesday, Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro expressed his thoughts on former President Donald Trump.

“I’m a New Yorker. I’ve been here my whole life and, yeah, I think that we’re facing another form of terrorism with Donald Trump,” De Niro told ABC Audio.

“And we might be celebrating in a few years when he hopefully is gone. You know, whatever that’ll be commemorating – his final, whatever you want to call it – being out of the picture. It’s appalling,” De Niro continued.

Earlier the same day, the campaign for President Joe Biden dispatched De Niro and Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, two former police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to speak outside of Trump’s hush money trial.

The three men spoke to reporters near the courthouse in Manhattan, where they argued the threat Trump poses to the country.

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world,” De Niro said.

At a press conference following the Biden campaign’s, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller shot back, saying the best the Biden campaign could do in attacking Trump was to “roll out a washed-up actor.”