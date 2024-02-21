AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Robert Downey Jr., Brendan Fraser, Sterling K. Brown among Screen Actors Guild Awards presenters

todayFebruary 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
SAG Awards

On Wednesday, 30 presenters were announced for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24.

Two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, the organization announced. This year’s presenters will include Oppenheimer‘s Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt; Barbie‘s Michael Cera and America Ferrera; Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Brendan Fraser; and The Color Purple‘s Taraji P. Henson.

The full list can be found here.

Additionally, Barbra Streisand fan Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary performer and director.

For this year’s event, Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the competition on the movie side with four nominations apiece. On the TV side, HBO’s trophy magnet Succession leads with five.

This year’s telecast will be streamed live by Netflix for the first time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%