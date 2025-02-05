AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and more winners returning to present at this year’s Oscars

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

The first batch of Oscars presenters have been revealed.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

All four actors are returning to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year. They’ll present the awards for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the first time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%