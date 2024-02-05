AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Robert Downey Jr. to receive Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

todayFebruary 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Universal

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Monday that the Oscar-nominated Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. will be presented with the highest honor — the Maltin Modern Master Award — later this week.

Leonard Maltin, the film scholar for which the award was renamed in 2015, will moderate a panel with the star after the presentation on Friday, February 9, at the Arlington Theatre.

For his part, Maltin commented, “Robert Downey Jr. has staged one of the most spectacular second acts in show business history … and we in the audience are the beneficiaries. He commands the screen without any visible effort, which is perhaps the greatest feat of all.”

Previous Maltin Master Award winner — and Oppenheimer‘s Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan — expressed, “It’s thrilling to see audiences responding not just to Robert Downey Jr.’s incredible charisma, but to a performance which, stripped of any movie star trappings, shows once again that he is one of the greatest actors.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%