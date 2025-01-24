AD
Entertainment News

Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’

todayJanuary 24, 2025

iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is over the Twi-haters.

In a new interview with GQ Spain, the actor, who starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, said he’s tired of people telling him the popular franchise ruined an entire genre.

“I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,'” Pattinson said. “Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

The first Twilight film debuted in theaters in 2008, making it 16 years old at the time of writing. Pattinson says he can’t believe the series has stayed so relevant after all this time.

“I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old,” he said. “The first one was released in 2008, f***!”

Fans all over the world seem to care about the immortal Cullen family just as much now as they did back then. Pattinson called the public’s ongoing obsession with the Twilight films a “fascinating phenomenon.”

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea and it’s happened a bit like with K-pop, which took off in Korea but then seduced a young Western population.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

