Robert Plant and Saving Grace announce new UK tour

todaySeptember 11, 2025

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian of Saving Grace perform on stage during Day four of the Womad Festival 2019 at Charlton Park on July 28, 2019 in Malmesbury, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns )

Robert Plant has announced a new U.K. tour with his band Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian.

The tour kicks off Dec. 8 in Portsmouth, with shows in such English cities as London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as stops in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Scotland, before wrapping Dec. 23 in York.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Sept. 18.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace are set to release their self-titled debut album on Sept. 26. Anyone who preorders the album by Monday will have early access to tickets for the tour.

Plant and the band will launch their first U.S. tour in support of the album on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, with dates confirmed through Nov. 23 in Valley Center, California. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

