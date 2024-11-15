Robert Roberson’s execution can resume, Texas Supreme Court declares

ABC News

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The execution of Robert Roberson — whose “shaken baby syndrome” murder conviction in the death of his 2-year-old daughter has come under scrutiny — is allowed to resume, according to a Texas Supreme Court decision Friday.

He was set to become the first person in the U.S. executed for a shaken baby syndrome diagnosis murder conviction on Oct. 17 before the court intervened and a state House committee issued a subpoena for Roberson, halting the execution amid legal battles over his fate.

