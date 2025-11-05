Rock Hall inductee Chubby Checker pops up at show by fellow Hall of Famers ZZ Top

Chubby Checker poses with ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons in Santa Barbara, CA (Credit: Paolo Gamboa)

Rock ‘n’ roll founding father Chubby Checker is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night in LA, but he has said he won’t be attending the ceremony. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like hang out with fellow Hall of Famers, though.

Checker, 84, attended ZZ Top‘s show at Santa Barbara Bowl on Tuesday, and the band’s Billy F Gibbons stopped the show to give him a shout-out. After the show, Checker hung out with Gibbons, a longtime fan of “The Twist” singer, the rest of the band and their crew, and bonded over their shared Southern roots.

Checker previously said he was going to skip the ceremony, which will be streamed live, because he’d rather be seen performing in front of a live audience. The Hall of Fame agreed to this, so at a July concert in Des Plaines, Illinois, he was given his trophy and a camera crew recorded his acceptance speech. You can tune in Saturday to see if or how this all plays out starting 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

In 2013, when Billboard tabulated the most popular singles in the history of the Hot 100 chart, Checker’s “The Twist” topped the list.

