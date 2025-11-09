AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Bad Company celebrated by Mick Fleetwood, Bryan Adams & more

todayNovember 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bad Company’s Simon Kirke at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can’t get enough of Bad Company.

The ’70s supergroup, made up of Paul Rodgers, Simon KirkeMick Ralphs and Boz Burrell, was inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday night in Los Angeles, with Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood welcoming them into the prestigious music institution.

Fleetwood called BadCo “one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time,” noting that frontman Rodgers “is the voice that every rock singer holds as their North Star.” He added, “To listen to a Bad Company song is to hear a once-in-a-lifetime voice take rock music to new heights.”

“Bad Company was grounded in the blues, but also created uniform, unforgettable pop melodies,” he said. “They helped define the musical path ahead for rock music.”

With Rodgers pulling out of the ceremony just days before it took place due to his health, Kirke was the only member of the band to attend the ceremony. He acknowledged Rodgers, calling him “one of the greatest rock singers of all time.” He also recognized his late bandmates Ralphs and Burrell, noting they’re “amongst us in the stars tonight.”

“They say it’s better to travel than to arrive, but I don’t know, tonight I’ve arrived with the band, and I’m so grateful,” he added.

Kirke also got a chance to step back behind the drum kit, backing an all-star lineup that included Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Heart’s Nancy Wilson, with The Black CrowesChris Robinson handling the vocals on “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and Bryan Adams taking over the mic for “Can’t Get Enough.”

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%