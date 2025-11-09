Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Bad Company celebrated by Mick Fleetwood, Bryan Adams & more

Bad Company’s Simon Kirke at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can’t get enough of Bad Company.

The ’70s supergroup, made up of Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs and Boz Burrell, was inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday night in Los Angeles, with Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood welcoming them into the prestigious music institution.

Fleetwood called BadCo “one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time,” noting that frontman Rodgers “is the voice that every rock singer holds as their North Star.” He added, “To listen to a Bad Company song is to hear a once-in-a-lifetime voice take rock music to new heights.”

“Bad Company was grounded in the blues, but also created uniform, unforgettable pop melodies,” he said. “They helped define the musical path ahead for rock music.”

With Rodgers pulling out of the ceremony just days before it took place due to his health, Kirke was the only member of the band to attend the ceremony. He acknowledged Rodgers, calling him “one of the greatest rock singers of all time.” He also recognized his late bandmates Ralphs and Burrell, noting they’re “amongst us in the stars tonight.”

“They say it’s better to travel than to arrive, but I don’t know, tonight I’ve arrived with the band, and I’m so grateful,” he added.

Kirke also got a chance to step back behind the drum kit, backing an all-star lineup that included Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Heart’s Nancy Wilson, with The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson handling the vocals on “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and Bryan Adams taking over the mic for “Can’t Get Enough.”

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.