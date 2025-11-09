AD
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Cyndi Lauper inducted

todayNovember 9, 2025

Cyndi Lauper at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Cyndi Lauper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Chappell Roan introduced the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” artist in a speech paying tribute to her musical influence and activism work in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Cyndi embodies every quality of an artist that I admire,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer said. “She’s a born performer and a revolutionary songwriter, a forever fashion icon, and a fierce advocate and ally.”

Lauper then performed a three-song set beginning with her song “True Colors,” followed by “Time After Time” alongside RAYE. She closed with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” featuring Avril Lavigne and Salt-N-Pepa, who were inducted earlier in the night with the Musical Influence Award.

“I know that I stand on the shoulders of the women in the industry that came before me,” Lauper said in her acceptance speech. “And my shoulders are broad enough to have the women that come after me stand on mine.” 

She added, “The little kid in me still believes that rock ‘n’ roll can save the world.”

Other pop stars to perform during Saturday’s ceremony included Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Teddy Swims in honor of inductees The White Stripes, Outkast and Joe Cocker, respectively.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.

Written by: ABC News

