Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Soundgarden inducted

Soundgarden at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassists Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto were on hand to accept the honor on behalf of the band and late frontman Chris Cornell, who died in 2017.

Actor Jim Carrey did the honors of enshrining the grunge titans, noting that they were the musical guest when he hosted Saturday Night Live back in 1996.

“Tonight, we make sure that [Soundgarden] go down in history as one of the most majestic, powerful and influential bands ever to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Carrey declared. “Long live Chris Cornell, and long live Soundgarden!”

Following Carrey’s speech, Cornell’s eldest daughter, Lily Cornell, introduced Soundgarden’s two-song performance. It began with a rendition of “Rusty Cage” with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless on lead vocals and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready alongside Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron.

They then launched into “Black Hole Sun” with vocals by Momsen and Americana artist Brandi Carlile, plus Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains on guitar and Yamamoto, Soundgarden’s original bassist.

In their acceptance speeches, the Soundgarden members paid tribute to Cornell, who Cameron called “my hero.”

“I miss him, I love him,” Thayil said of Cornell. “And I love all of my Soundgarden brothers.”

Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell then delivered a performance of Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days” while accompanied by Nancy Wilson of Heart, who Cornell had inducted in 2013.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.