Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces Green Day Fan Day

todayOctober 24, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

Fresh off ushering in its 2024 class, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating a past inductee: Green Day.

The Cleveland museum has announced Green Day Fan Day, taking place Nov. 1. The event, which celebrates the respective 30th and 20th anniversaries of the Dookie and American Idiot albums, will feature band artifacts, photo-op backdrops and exclusive merch giveaways.

Attendees will also get to see the famed 1968 Mercury Monterey convertible featured in Green Day’s “Holiday” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” videos. As previously reported, the car is being raffled in support of the Wheels for Wishes program.

“We won’t be able to make it, but don’t let that stop you from showing up and showing out,” Green Day says.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

Green Day celebrated the ﻿Dookie ﻿and ﻿American Idiot﻿ anniversaries by playing both albums in full on a U.S. stadium tour over the summer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

