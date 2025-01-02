AD
Rev Rock Report

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes on why Phil Collins, Sting aren’t in the hall as solo artists

todayJanuary 2, 2025

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

The nominees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are usually decided upon in January, and it’s likely that someone will be disappointed when their favorite artist doesn’t get recognized with a nomination.

In a new interview with Vulture, RRHOF Chairman John Sykes shares his thoughts on some of the artists who have failed to nab a nod.

One of those artists is Phil Collins, who’s in as a member of Genesis, but hasn’t been recognized for his solo career. Sykes notes, “He’s come up in meetings so much.”

“What happens to great artists like Phil Collins, and I could name about four or five more, is that the committee will sometimes say, ‘He’s already in with Genesis,’” Sykes says. “We have such a backlog of people that need to get in that sometimes great solo artists like Phil can’t get on the ballot because there’s someone who’s not on in any configuration.” 

He adds, “I’ll say right now that’s no excuse for not putting Phil Collins in because he’s a great artist.”

Sykes also says he thinks Sting, an inductee with The Police, should be recognized for his solo career.

“I’ve nominated him many times, and I’m the chairman. That shows how this isn’t some backroom organization where decisions are made by a couple of people,” he says. “People vote on these things, and they fight like hell.”

Sykes also says The B-52s have come up in conversation, noting, “We’ve heard passionate pleas for them but they just haven’t made it onto the ballot yet, but I think they will one day.”

And Joe Cocker is another artist who’s yet to get a nod. “He hasn’t been able to get through, and I think he’s a deserving name,” Sykes adds.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

