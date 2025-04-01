Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction helped Lou Gramm to ‘let go’ of Foreigner issues

Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm and Mick Jones have had a troubled relationship over the years, with Gramm leaving the group in 1990 over their differences. But Gramm now says the band’s 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction has helped heal the rift.

“Ever since (the induction) it felt like, personally, I had to find a way to let go of some of the things I’ve been holding onto for years — and, like the song says, let it be,” he tells Billboard.

Relations between Gramm and Foreigner have improved so much that it was recently announced he’d be joining the band for their South American tour; Gramm and Luis Maldonado will fill in for current frontman Kelly Hansen, who’s missing the tour due to “some issues.”

“It’s a hackneyed sentiment, but it’s true — life’s too short,” Gramm says of his decision to return. “And a lot of the things that are blown up and made big deals about are easy enough to get over and humble yourself and reach out a little bit, ’cause what you’ve been mad about for the past 20 years is not a monumental thing.”

And Gramm’s new attitude apparently extends to Hansen, as well. “We didn’t have a very good relationship before, either, but it’s good now,” Gramm says.

Foreigner’s South American tour kicks off April 28 in Mexico City and runs through May 10 in São Paulo, Brazil. A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.