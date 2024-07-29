AD
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame salutes pop music’s “best year ever” in new exhibit

todayJuly 29, 2024

Sire/Warner Records

1984 has been called pop music’s best year ever, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is celebrating the 40th anniversary of that year with a new exhibit.

The exhibit uses artifacts, audio and video to revisit milestones from the year that Madonna, Prince and Bruce Springsteen dominated the charts, MTV went nationwide and the golden age of rap music began.

Items from Rock Hall inductees Madonna, Michael Jackson, Springsteen, Prince, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Tina Turner and Chaka Khan will be on display. Some of the pieces include the outfit Chaka wore in the video for her hit “I Feel for You,” the jacket Jackson wore in the “Thriller” video and a replica of Eddie Van Halen‘s famous Frankenstein guitar.

There’s also a playlist on Spotify put together to go along with exhibit, featuring songs like “When Doves Cry,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Karma Chameleon,” “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Jump,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Footloose,” “Oh Sherrie” and “Like a Virgin.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

