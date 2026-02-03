AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rock your baby right: Backstreet Boys songs turned into lullabys

todayFebruary 3, 2026

Background
share close
AD
‘Lullaby Renditions of Backstreet Boys’ (Courtesy Rockabye Baby)

Parents everywhere will be singing, “Everybody, rock your baby right” after the release of the new album Lullaby Renditions of Backstreet Boys.

Rockabye Baby, the company that has released lullaby albums of music from artists ranging from Billie Eilish to Bruce Springsteen to Bad Bunny, has turned Backstreet’s biggest hits into soothing, sweet instrumentals that will send your infant off to sleep thinking, “I want it that way.”

Speaking of “I Want It That Way,” you can hear the lullaby version of the group’s signature hit now, ahead of the release of the album on Feb. 13.

Here’s the track listing for Lullaby Renditions of Backstreet Boys:
“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”
“I Want It That Way”
“As Long As You Love Me”
“Larger Than Life”
“Christmas Time”
“Just Want You To Know”
“Incomplete”
“All I Have To Give”
“Shape Of My Heart”
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
“Drowning”
“Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”
“Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%