Rocket Man: Benson Boone to headline show at Kennedy Space Center

Credit: ‘Visa Live at the Rocket Garden’ featuring global chart-topping sensation, Benson Boone on November 29. (Eduardo Fierro)

Benson Boone‘s career took off like a rocket, and now he’ll be performing in surroundings that truly reflect his rise to the top.

In partnership with Visa and NASA, Benson will perform at the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 29. The event, called Visa Live at the Rocket Garden, will stream live on TikTok. The Rocket Garden features rockets representing the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space exploration eras, creating what’s described as a “stunning and unforgettable landscape.”

Benson says, “This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I’ll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do.”

But what we want to know is, will they be serving “moonbeam ice cream” at the concession stand?