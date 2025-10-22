AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rocket Man: Benson Boone to headline show at Kennedy Space Center

todayOctober 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Credit: ‘Visa Live at the Rocket Garden’ featuring global chart-topping sensation, Benson Boone on November 29. (Eduardo Fierro)

Benson Boone‘s career took off like a rocket, and now he’ll be performing in surroundings that truly reflect his rise to the top.

In partnership with Visa and NASA, Benson will perform at the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 29. The event, called Visa Live at the Rocket Garden, will stream live on TikTok. The Rocket Garden features rockets representing the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space exploration eras, creating what’s described as a “stunning and unforgettable landscape.”

Benson says, “This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I’ll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do.”

But what we want to know is, will they be serving “moonbeam ice cream” at the concession stand?

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%